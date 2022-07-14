Brave Berlin, a founding partner of BLINK, ends involvement with festival

One day after BLINK Cincinnati announced plans to return to Northern Kentucky in 2022, one of its founding partners announced it ended its involvement with the art and light festival while planning this year's event.

Brave Berlin said in a Facebook post the agency decided to sever its relationship with the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

"Our presence at the leadership table was feeling to us more and more like an honorary courtesy than an active and collaborative partnership," the agency said. "By the end of March, we had reached the end of our rope and decided it was time for us to move on."

