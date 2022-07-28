© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Manchin and Schumer reach surprise deal on climate and tax bill

Published July 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have reached a deal on a $7 billion spending bill that includes health care, climate change, energy and tax policy. It’s a surprise turn by Manchin, who had until now said he wouldn’t support spending on climate change because of inflation concerns.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to NPR’s Kelsey Snell about what got Manchin on board and what’s in the bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.