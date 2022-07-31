Happy Birthday, George Jetson? The internet thinks he was born on July 31, 2022

Updated July 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM ET

Welcome to the world George Jetson! Or so says the internet anyway.

Memes have been circulating claiming that today — July 31, 2022 — is the birthday of the dopey patriarch from the vintage cartoon, "The Jetsons."

Here's how the math works: The show first aired in 1962, but was set 100 years in the future. That would be 2062.

During the first season of the show, George reveals that he's 40 years old. So 2062 minus 40, and there you go.

The fact-checking website Snopes looked into the claim and concluded it is, in fact, a "reasonable estimation of his birth year."

As for the specific day itself? Well, let's just say there's a 1-in-365 chance the memes are right. But hey, we've already got talking watches, robot vacuums and flat-screen TVs. Maybe in few decades we'll get to pick our own birthdays, too.

