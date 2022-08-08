Aid organizations struggle to help migrants arriving to D.C.

In Washington, D.C. busses have been arriving outside Union Station since April carrying migrants from Arizona and Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he started the free bus rides after the Biden Administration ended a pandemic public health order allowing the U.S. to turn away migrants at the border.

The migrants crossed the border legally and have passed a screening that gives them permission to be in the country temporarily.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Abel Nuñez, executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) in Washington, D.C.

