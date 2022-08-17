© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Tracking all the investigations that are piling up against Trump

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is facing several investigations: Possible violations of the Espionage Act, election fraud, inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and tax fraud in his business dealings. Where do each of these investigations stand?

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston has covered Trump for more than three decades. He talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.