'Hopefully it works': Student loan borrowers worry about their futures while navigating loan forgive
The Biden administration is forgiving student loan debt for millions of Americans. But some borrowers still have a lot of questions about the process and how to proceed.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd shares the voices of Brian Vlasak of Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Maryland and Secilia Marino of Montana.
O’Dowd also talks with Betsy Mayotte, founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.
Resources:
- Apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)
- Free student loan advice from The Institute of Student Loan Advisors
- Mapping Your Future
