© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hopefully it works': Student loan borrowers worry about their futures while navigating loan forgive

Published September 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
From left to right, Brian Vlasak of Boston, Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Baltimore, Maryland, and Secilia Marino of Bozeman, Montana. (Courtesy)
From left to right, Brian Vlasak of Boston, Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Baltimore, Maryland, and Secilia Marino of Bozeman, Montana. (Courtesy)

The Biden administration is forgiving student loan debt for millions of Americans. But some borrowers still have a lot of questions about the process and how to proceed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd shares the voices of Brian Vlasak of Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Maryland and Secilia Marino of Montana.

O’Dowd also talks with Betsy Mayotte, founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

Resources:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.