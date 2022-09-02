© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
More than 2,500 athletes will compete in 9-man volleyball tournament this Labor Day weekend

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
A player on the Boston Rising Tide attempts to spike the ball against the Hurricanes at Reggie Wong Memorial Park in Chinatown. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
More than 2,500 athletes will compete in an annual 9-man volleyball tournament this holiday weekend in Providence, Rhode Island. The game is an urban adaptation of international volleyball that has been played for generations among Chinese Americans.

WBUR’s Aimee Moon reports.

A Hurricanes player tosses a volleyball in the air during the Reggie Wong Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Chinatown. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

