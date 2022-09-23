© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian-led referendum in Ukraine underway as the international community calls it a sham

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

In Ukraine, voting has started now in four eastern provinces on whether they should become part of Russia. Much of the international community has called the referendum illegitimate and a Russian effort to illegally annex part of Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea talks with NPR’s Kat Lansdorf in Dnipro, Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.