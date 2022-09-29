A Conversation With Jennifer Jewell
If you’ve been to Miami University, you know how beautiful the campus is, especially during this time of year.
The host of Cultivating Place, Jennifer Jewell, got a tour of the campus during a visit to Oxford.
Jewell’s weekly public radio program and podcast explores what we mean when we garden. It airs on 91.7 WVXU/88.5 WMUB Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
Jewell spoke to Miami University students during the day and community members during the “Evening With Jennifer Jewell” event at the Oxford Seniors center.
- Jenell Walton, Vice President of Content
Check out the video below featuring a conversation between Jennifer Jewell and Cincinnati Public Radio's Social Media Coordinator Brittany Mayti: