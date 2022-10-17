Raven Chacon: Music of the voiceless

Raven Chacon is a Diné composer and visual artist. His work has won much acclaim: His 2020 opera “Sweet Land” was named Opera of the Year by the Music Critics Association of North America. This year, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his composition “Voiceless Mass.” His work will be performed in New York and San Francisco this month.

Raven Chacon.

