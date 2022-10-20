© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

SCOTUS hears redistricting case that could redefine who counts as Black

Published October 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could redefine who counts as Black in voting districts. Louisiana Republican legislators want to narrow the definition to exclude those who choose more than “Black” or “Black” and “White” on census forms after their congressional redistricting was found to likely violate the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court’s pending decision could restrict minority voting power.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooke talks with NPR’s voting correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.