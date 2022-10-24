© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

In Hays, Kansas, water conservation is a way of life

Published October 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
WaterSmart Wally, the mascot for Hays' water conservation program, gives a "high five" at a local street fair. (David Condos/KNS)
Hays is the largest city in northwest Kansas. It’s known as an economic and cultural center in the mostly rural region, but also as a model for conserving water. Now, as climate change intensifies droughts, other states are looking at how to tighten their water use, as Hays plans new strategies for its long-term water survival.

David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.