Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Ukrainian forces advance towards Kherson while Russia claims Ukraine may deploy a 'dirty bomb'

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Ukrainian forces continue their march towards the strategic city of Kherson near the Black Sea. Meanwhile, international observers dismiss Russia’s claims that Ukraine may detonate a “dirty bomb” with radioactive material.

NPR’s Franco Ordoñez joins us from Dnipro, and also brings us the latest on how Ukrainians worry shifts in U.S. politics could influence their war efforts.

