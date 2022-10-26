As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?

Michigan’s governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi was on the ground in Michigan this weekend speaking to voters and joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

