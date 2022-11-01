© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

SCOTUS hears affirmative action cases

Published November 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Supreme Court Justices heard arguments in two cases with major implications for whether race can be used as one factor in college admissions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dahlia Lithwick who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus. She’s the author of the new book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.