When a zombie apocalypse ravages the world, a band of strangers seek refuge in an abandoned house, forcing the group to work together to see the light of day. However, individualism, egos, and power struggles expose the horrifying nature of survival. A new vision of contemporary horror inspired by the cult classic, Isaiah Reaves’ “The Living Dead” originally aired on October 31, 2022.

Produced by and featuring the talented folks at The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.