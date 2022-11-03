© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces agree to truce. Will it hold?

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Redwan Hussein (L), Representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda (R), Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), shake hands a peace agreement between the two parties. (Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)
Redwan Hussein (L), Representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda (R), Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), shake hands a peace agreement between the two parties. (Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a deal the African Union is calling a new “dawn.” A surprise agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray forces could halt the 2-year-long civil war in the country that has killed thousands and created widespread famine. The deal should allow deliveries of food and medicine to resume, critical at a time when an estimated 90% of people in the northern Tigray region face serious food insecurity. That includes a third of children there. But will the deal hold?

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to CNN’s Larry Madowo who’s covering the story from Nairobi, Kenya.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

