Bellevue Native Is Part of Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

12-year-old triple threat Daelyanna Kelly Benson talks with Cincinnati Public Radio to promote TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Cincinnati.

Daelyanna Kelly Benson hails right across the Ohio river from Bellevue, Kentucky and headed to Hollywood when she was only 2-years-old. The Bellevue native, now 12-years-old, is back in the Tri-State area to promote her touring with TINA- The Tina Turner Musical as the understudy for Young Alline and Young Craig.

Benson has not met the legendary Tina Turner yet, but she tells Cincinnati Public Radio’s Brittany Mayti “I found out she had a tough life, but she kept strong,” said Benson. “I feel like her story is so inspiring to everyone else, especially me and I feel like, after doing this tour I just really want to meet her.”

"Keep going, stay strong, because there are going to be a lot of people that try to bring you down.” the singer, dancer, and actress also shared during her visit Thursday, in regards to advice to young stars in the making.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has been in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center since October 25th but you still have a chance to see the show until November 6th.

You can also catch up with Benson alongside her two Dads, Cool Benson and Kelly Dedman on E! TV’s Reality show, "RAISING A F***ING STAR."

