Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

The housing market seems to only be getting worse. Is it?

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

The housing market has slumped from bad to worse over the past couple of pandemic-affected years. However, this darkening outlook is not isolated, but rather part of a wider period of chaos since the turn of the millennium.

In 15 years, there has been a historic housing crash, a historic housing crunch, a historic pandemic-fueled buying spree and a historic mortgage-rate spiral. Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic and host of the “Plain English” podcast, joins Robin Young to explain what’s going on and what might come next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.