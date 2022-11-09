Voters weighed in on 132 ballot initiatives on topics ranging from enslavement to magic mushrooms

Voters in 37 states have weighed in on 132 ballot initiatives on themes including abortion, voting procedures, the legalization of cannabis, tax rates, collective bargaining rights and more.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Chris Melody Field Figueredo, executive director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, about what passed, what didn’t and why.

