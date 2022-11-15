Republicans move towards House control

Republicans have won 217 seats in the House. The party is one vote short of retaking the chamber. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged that if Republicans win, it will be a slim majority.

McCarthy is in the hot seat Tuesday day: He’s vying to become the next House Speaker and Republicans are set to vote. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Scott Wong, senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.