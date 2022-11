The Food and Drug Administration banned certain vapes and medicines that are dangerous. But these products are still readily available at convenience stores and gas stations across the country.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with STAT reporter Nicholas Florko, who found just how easy it was to buy these illegal products.

