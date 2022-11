Western New York routinely gets buried with lake-effect snow. This year the area saw one of the most extreme snowfalls on record, with 6.5 feet.

Paul Wright, a snowplow driver in Lackawanna, has been making the best of the situation by live streaming his snowplow adventures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.