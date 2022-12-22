Missing baby found alive, suspect arrested in Columbus abduction

The Columbus Division of Police confirmed late Thursday that Kasan Thomas, a 5-month-old baby abducted outside of a Short North restaurant this week, has been found alive in Indianapolis and his suspected abductor has been arrested.

Police say the baby was discovered near a Papa John's restaurant in Indianapolis. Thomas was being checked out at a hospital.

Police say Thomas was found in the same black Honda Accord that was stolen outside of a Donato's Pizza restaurant on North High St. Monday night.

Thomas and his twin brother Kyair were sitting in the car while their mother went into Donato's to pick up a Door Dash order when the car was stolen. Police quickly named Nalah Jackson, 24, as the main suspect.

On Tuesday morning Kasan's brother Kyair was found safe outside the Dayton International Airport, but Kasan and Jackson remained missing until Thursday.