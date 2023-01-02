Financial and investing resolutions for 2023

Soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes made 2022 a brutal year for stocks and investors. The previous 2 years were also tough for the markets thanks in large part to the pandemic.

If you have a retirement plan or a college-savings plan, it can be dispiriting to look at the balances. So, what hope could there be for 2023?

CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger speaks to host Deepa Fernandes about how to plan your finances in the year ahead.

