Mass flight delays across the U.S. after FAA system outage

There were thousands of flights canceled Wednesday morning following an outage of a key information system for flying. The Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time that it would allow normal air traffic operations to resume.

The outage appears to be the FAA’s notice to air missions system, which sends notifications to pilots about flight restrictions, hazards and broken equipment. The cause is not yet known.

Leslie Josephs, CNBC’s airline reporter, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

