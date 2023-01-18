Why the U.S. is becoming a destination for asylum seekers

There has been a recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border, after slowing down in the past few years due to the Trump administration’s policies and the coronavirus outbreak.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to immigration expert Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to understand what is driving migrants to the border.

