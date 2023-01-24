Beware of these symptoms: ER doc lays out when to seek treatment — even if you're COVID negative

These days, our first reaction to a sore throat, cough, some fatigue or achiness is to test for COVID. And when that second red line doesn’t appear? Well, there’s relief.

But physicians warn that while most people will be just fine — that runny nose is likely one of dozens of benign winter viruses — there are some serious conditions that require a trip to the doctor or emergency room.

Host Robin Young talks to Mayo Clinic emergency room doctor Venkatesh Bellamkonda about what some of those conditions and symptoms are, and when it’s best to seek medical attention.

