Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees.

The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard.

Adam Groshans is the president of Mercy Health-Springfield.

“As we've recruited physicians, recruited nurses, frontline staff, even executives, one of the challenges has been to get folks to relocate to the community," Groshans said. "And that creates challenges with retention.”

Mercy Health leaders say the hospital network’s growing workforce needs housing closer to its campus in Springfield.

Mercy Health Springfield has over 2,000 full-time employees, serving nearly 200,000 patients in Clark and Champaign counties.

Employees often commute from Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

Groshans said the 50 housing units are an incentive for employees to relocate.

“The more we're growing some of our key services there, there's an even greater demand to continue to bring a workforce to this community. And so we felt like that might be the best option,” Groshans said.