Pakistan endures days of tragedy and uncertainty

Pakistan was plunged into darkness after the nationwide power outage last week. This Monday, a suicide bomber struck a mosque, killing more than a hundred people. And Wednesday night, police arrested key opposition figures, including the former interior minister and a senior journalist.

For the latest, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Diaa Hadid in Islamabad.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.