Weather update: Northeast freezes as South battles ice

The Northeast U.S. has been hit by a serious cold spell. The harsh conditions began this morning and are expected to last through Saturday. The temperature will be so cold in some areas that there is a threat to life.

Elsewhere, the South is recovering from its recent cold bout. But ice persists, causing accidents. Meteorologist and friend of the show Mark Elliot has been keeping an eye on it all and joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

