Akron nominates lawyers, nonprofit directors and a few others to new police oversight board

Several lawyers and nonprofit directors make up the majority of the nominees for Akron's new civilian police oversight board.

According to legislation being introduced to city council Monday, council’s picks include Donzella Malone-Anuzskiewicz, Imokhai Okolo, Diane Lewis, Caitlin Castle, Robert Gippin and Kemp Boyd.

Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking to appoint Beverly Richards, Tristan Reed and Shawn Peoples.

Horrigan and a group of city councilmembers will formally announce the appointments in council’s public safety committee meeting Monday afternoon.

An online search of nominees' names shows they come from diverse backgrounds but primarily legal and nonprofit experience.

Of the mayor’s three picks, Beverly Richards is the CEO of Easterseals, a nonprofit focused on individuals with disabilities; Tristan Reed is a local mental health professional, and Shawn Peoples is a transit operator at Akron METRO.

Donzella Malone-Anuzskiewicz is listed online as a retired mitigation specialist for the U.S. Northern District Court; Imokhai Okolo is a lawyer at Jones Day; Diane Lewis is a community organizer; Caitlin Castle is a school counselor at Firestone Community Learning Center; Robert Gippin is a lawyer and former judge at the Summit County Common Pleas Court, and Kemp Boyd is the director of Love Akron, a Christian-based community center.

Per the city charter, city council is allotted six nominations while the mayor appoints three with council's consent.

If approved, the members of the oversight board will review complaints brought against Akron Police and issue recommendations on the department’s policies.

The legislation announcing the appointments must have three readings, and council will take a vote Feb. 27.

The fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, rocked the Akron community in the summer of 2022. Protesters took to the streets and called for police reform - including a civilian oversight board.

Community organizers eventually collected thousands of signatures on a petition to put the review board on the November election ballot. Akron voters overwhelmingly approved the board by a 2 to 1 margin.

The city received 112 applications for the board. Applicants worked in a wide range of fields, from mental health services, to clergy members, to law enforcement, and came from all 10 wards, city officials said.

Of the nine selected, two people, Peoples and Castle, were nominated from Ward 7, the city’s southernmost portion, while no one from Wards 6 and 10 on the east side was picked.

Reed, Anuzskiewicz and Gippin are being considered for two-year terms on the board, while the remaining six would serve four-year terms.

More details about the appointees are forthcoming.

This is a developing story and will be updated.