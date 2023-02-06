Longtime Volunteer Dick Fouse Passes

Our good friend and long-time volunteer Dick Fouse died just before Christmas at the age of 84. One of the photos shared here was taken during a station fund drive - with a big smile on his face and his beloved Mimi on his lap. Dick was ordained by the Presbytery of Baltimore in 1964 and served as pastor at 13 congregations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Kentucky during his career.

He and his wife Kimberly have been volunteering at Cincinnati Public Radio and CET for decades. They have sponsored and provided for the education of several children in Peru since 2007. Currently, their “daughter” Eliana is in college. Dick was always generous, passionate about the causes he believed in, and a great hugger.

We share our condolences with Kimberly and all who were fortunate to know and love Dick.

We will miss you.