Thousands of Ukrainian children — some with parents — have been forcibly taken to Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have taken thousands of Ukrainian children into Russian-held parts of the country and across the border and forced them into Russian citizenship. That’s despite the fact that many of the children have parents or relatives still looking for them.

Bill Van Esveld of Human Rights Watch explains the situation and Russia’s response to Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

