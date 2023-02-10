From friends to rivals to friends again: Former gang members on why they joined Chicago gangs
Nearly 700 people were killed in Chicago last year, most of them in shootings. Chicago has been trying to break the cycle of violence by turning to community-based violence intervention, including former gang members working to intervene in gang disputes.
For this season of the podcast “Motive,” WBEZ’s Patrick Smith shadowed anti-violence workers. Motive explores violence on the streets of Chicago and the former gang members working to stop it. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Smith about their efforts.
