© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court considers whether internet platforms should be held liable for content

Published February 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

The Supreme Court hears a case about whether internet platforms should be held liable for the content on their sites. The case involves Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that shields Internet companies from liability for content posted by others on their sites.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Evelyn Douek, assistant professor of law at Stanford Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.