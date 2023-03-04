Train crashes in Clark County; fourth Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio in five months

A Norfolk Southern train derailed Saturday evening in Clark County — the fourth time a Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Ohio in recent months.

A catastrophic derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3 led to a town evacuation, massive fires and lingering environmental and health questions.

The operator has told authorities that the train that derailed Saturday in Clark County near State Route 41 and the Prime Ohio Corporate Park wasn't carrying hazardous materials, according to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. Crews are working at the site to confirm that information.

The Clark County EMA asked residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, issued a statement on Saturday night calling for the passage of the Railway Safety Act, legislation that he's proposed with U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

"Sandusky, Steubenville, East Palestine, and now Springfield — four Norfolk Southern derailments in less than five months ... Ohio communities should not be forced to live in fear of another disaster," Brown said. "It’s unacceptable — it’s why we must pass my bipartisan Railway Safety Act with Senator Vance, now."

More than 1,500 customers lost power due to downed lines.

The county EMA also asked drivers to avoid the area.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that between 20 and 30 train cars derailed.

Multiple Clark County and Ohio agencies were on site Saturday evening, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Springfield Twp. Fire Department, Springfield Fire/Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division.