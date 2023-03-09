DOJ report finds pattern of excessive force in Louisville police, activists call it 'vindication'

The Department of Justice report on the Louisville Police Department showed a pattern of using excessive force and targeting Black residents. Local activists see the report as “vindication” that their long-held claims against the department are being seen. But the work is just beginning to reform the department.

Chanelle Helm, an organizer and activist with Black Lives Matter Louisville, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share her perspective on the report and what steps need to be taken for police reform.

