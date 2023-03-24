Congress poised to repeal Iraq War authorization but keep broader military strike allowances

20 years after the U.S. invasion of Baghdad, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are seeking to repeal the initial war authorization of 2002. But a separate war authorization issued soon after 9/11 gives presidents far broader authority to use military action in the Middle East, and that authorization will likely remain untouched.

The votes are coming right as President Biden authorized a retaliatory strike in Syria after one U.S. contractor died and another five were wounded in a suspected Iran-backed drone strike.

NPR’s Susan Davis joins us.

