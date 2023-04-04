James Menendez + BBC Newshour Visit Cincinnati and the 91.7 WVXU Studios

WVXU was honored excited to welcome BBC Newshour Presenter James Menendez and the BBC crew to the Queen City for several days in April 2023. While here, they reported on both local and regional stories that are making headlines around the world.

Additionally, On Monday, April 3: James broadcasted the 9 a.m. BBC Newshour program directly from the WVXU studios. The same one where Cincinnati Edition is broadcast from.

James and Newshour Deputy Editor Heba Ayoub also took the time to visit the University of Cincinnati, Miami University, and Northern Kentucky University where they spoke with local students.

Below is a video of James going live from our studios for the first time. To hear the full broadcast visit the BBC's Website (James' stories come in at the 14 and 45 minute mark).

NOTE: The BBC's broadcast is only available until May 3, 2023 and appears under the headline "Russia arrests woman in connection with cafe killing."