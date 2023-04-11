Ohio’s interim state school resigns, as lawmakers prepare to move bill overhauling agency

Ohio’s interim school superintendent is leaving that position for a district-level job, as lawmakers consider an overhaul of the state department of education.

Dr. Stephanie Siddens has been interim superintendent since June 2022, when Steve Dacklin quit 24 days into the job, which he was appointed to three months after he resigned as a member of the state school board, which hires the superintendent.

Siddens will be deputy superintendent for the Upper Arlington School District starting July 1. Siddens didn’t offer a reason for her departure and didn’t issue a statement. But she did announce her resignation on Twitter, saying it was “an honor to serve Ohio’s students and schools”.

Today, I informed the State Board of Education that I intend to accept an opportunity to serve as deputy superintendent of Upper Arlington City School District, pending their board’s approval April 11 with a tentative start date of July 1. — Stephanie K. Siddens, Ph.D. (@OHEducationSupt) April 7, 2023

Siddens’ decision to leave comes as Democrats gained new elected members on the state school board in November, and as Republican lawmakers move a bill to rename the agency the Department of Education and Workforce, with the superintendent in an advisory role. Senate Bill 1, which has passed the Senate and is now in a House committee, would also put move the board’s authority with curriculum and other decisions to a cabinet-level director appointed by the governor. A similar bill has been introduced in the House as HB 12.