Should Congress impose an ethics code on Supreme Court after Justice Clarence Thomas' revelations?

The Democrat-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold hearings over Supreme Court ethics. The move comes after an investigative report last week unearthed Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury vacations from a major Republican donor but didn’t disclose them.

We speak to Princeton’s Julian Zelizer about the history of Supreme Court ethical concerns and whether it’s time for the court to officially adopt an ethics code.

