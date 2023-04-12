Wilberforce University welcomes new president

Dr. Vann Newkirk will be the 23rd president of Wilberforce University.

He says he’s excited about leading the HBCU and is focusing on boosting enrollment. At the core–he wants to collaborate with area hi tech and health business leaders to enhance curriculum.

"I'd like to have the businesses and industries come to our campus and tell us what they need so that when we graduate students they are turn-key-ready," explained Newkirk. "It'll give our students that cutting edge that’s going to lead them to those high paying jobs."

Newkirk also wants to develop new programs such as aviation science, green energy, digital humanities and emergency management. He’d also like more faculty members to partner with federal agencies for research projects.

"We have a lot of faculty doing a lot of things on our campus. Those things can be tied into research with the US department of Agriculture and with other agencies," Newkirk said. "I also want to get our students involved which will also lead to career paths and lead to a more financially stable institution."

Newkirk will take over Ohio’s only private HBCU this July.