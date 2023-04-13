Officials say Richmond fire is 90% out, lots of questions remain

The fire that started at a massive plastic storage facility in Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday was still burning on Thursday evening.

But officials said Thursday afternoon they're making progress in putting out the blaze.

Shifting winds and a cooling fire have meant that people who previously weren't affected by smoke have been experiencing it in the past 24 hours.

Local leaders are urging people who see or smell smoke to close their windows and stay inside. Hundreds of other people who live within a half-mile radius of the fire have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Schools will be closed until at least Monday, April 17.

A 24/7 shelter and food pantry are available for displaced people at a nearby church. A local kennel has offered to watch people's dogs for free.

Richmond police will escort people who live in the evacuation zone back home to retrieve items they need. Residents who need those services can call 765-973-9300.

People in the evacuation zone won't be advised to return home until first responders completely extinguish the fire, Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said. His team is in the home stretch of doing that.

"I am happy to say that we have 90% of it out, and we're hoping to have the fire close to 98% or 99% out sometime this evening," Brown said.

Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries working on the blaze.

Meanwhile, environmental professionals have been monitoring the air in the region, including across the border in Ohio in the village of New Paris in Preble County.

Jason Sewell with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said his contractors have taken more than 700 discrete air quality measurements since Tuesday.

"We are seeing particulate matter, which is to be expected when smoke is present," he said. "But we have not detected any of the other compounds that we're analyzing for at this time."

The other compounds being tested for by the EPA include carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, benzene, chlorine, hydrogen cyanide, and mineral acids (H2SO4 and HCl).

High particulate matter levels in the air can be especially dangerous for people with lung disease, health experts said.

Chris Welter / WYSO US EPA Federal on-scene coordinator Jason Sewell (left) and Richmond Mayor Dave Snow (right) speak to the media at a Thursday press conference.

Sewell also confirmed that falling debris from the building fire containing chrysotile asbestos has been documented.

"The worst thing you could do would be to mow and break up that material and aerosolize it where you may inhale it. So, please, don't disturb the debris. For now, avoid mowing until we come out with more instructions on outdoor clean up," he said.

Sewell said falling debris has been reported in Ohio but not confirmed.

Richmond city officials also said they're collecting surface water samples from the Middle and East Fork of the Whitewater River and will share that data with the EPA.

"To date, all of the samples for which we readily have results from the river and tributaries has come back with a normal background range with no elevated differences between upstream and downstream sites," Richmond Sanitation District Director Pat Smoker said. "We have monitored the river for several miles south, and no fish or wildlife kills have been found."

The Whitewater River watershed includes some parts of Butler, Darke, Hamilton and Preble counties. The Ohio EPA didn't respond to WYSO's request for comment by publication to see if similar testing is being done on the parts of the Whitewater River watershed in Ohio.

After the fire is extinguished, then begins a long clean-up process and investigation into its cause.

The close to 14 acre property where the fire started has a documented history of fire safety concerns. Some of the legal documents related to the property can be found here.

The property owner, Seth Smith, has not responded to requests from the media since the fire started this week.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.