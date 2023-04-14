Former Mount Carmel West doctor William Husel sues hospital parent Trinity Health

Former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel is seeking $20-million in damages plus attorney fees from the hospital’s parent company, Michigan-based Trinity Health Corporation.

The

filed on Wednesday in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan calls Husel a doctor who, “prior to his termination, villainization in the press, arrest, indictment on 25 counts of murder, and eventual full acquittal — was a dedicated intensivist who worked an overnight shift in the ICU of Mount Carmel West Hospital for five years.”

It claims that Trinity knowingly provided inaccurate information when it sought Husel’s prosecution in a 2019 court case.

Husel last year was acquitted of multiple counts of intentional murder. He was accused of causing patients’ deaths by overprescribing fentanyl and other drugs. His attorneys argued that the palliative care that Husel provided to dying patients did not violate hospital policies or nationally accepted standards.

Eleven murder charges were dropped before trial, and Husel was eventually acquitted of the remaining 14.

Later, he surrendered his medical license before the state medical board permanently revoked it.

The new civil suit also alleges that Trinity used Husel's case to support a restrictive, religious approach to end-of-life care.