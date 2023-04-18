Rocked by Walker grand jury decision, protesters march across Downtown Akron calling for change

The Akron community is reeling from a grand jury’s decision Monday not to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker.

More than 100 people marched through downtown Akron Tuesday afternoon, doubling down on the calls for police reform and social justice that were ignited by Walker's death last summer.

Some of the protesters met at First Congregational Church on East Market Street ahead of the march and heard from speakers, including Rev. Ray Greene Jr. of Freedom BLOC, Imokhai Okolo, a local lawyer who was blocked from the city’s police oversight board due to comments he made on social media about police, and the Walker family’s attorney Bobby DiCello.

1 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 04410.jpg People place their hands on others' shoulders at First Congregational Church of Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 15 — Jayland Walker protest Bobby DiCello 03825.jpg Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello speaks to those in attendance at First Congregational Church of Akron before a march through the city's downtown. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 04967.jpg Protesters leave the First Congregational Church of Akron to begin a march through Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 05613.jpg Protesters march through Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 05210.jpg Demonstrators march in Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 6 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 05696.jpg Akron resident Alexus Walker holds a large photo of her cousin Jayland Walker during a march through Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 7 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 05515.jpg Akron resident Desh Elizabeth holds a sign outside a car window as protesters march through Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 8 of 15 — Akron protest Jayland Walker 06098.jpg Jayland Walker's photo is seen on a button of a demonstrator. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 9 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 06472.jpg Freedom Bloc Executive Director Ray Greene Jr. speaks to demonstrators gathered outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 10 of 15 — Jayland Walker protest Akron 06740.jpg An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter circles over Downtown Akron as protesters gather outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 11 of 15 — Jayland Walker Akron protest 06353.jpg Ryan Loew Ideastream Public Media 12 of 15 — Akron protest Jayland Walker 07382.jpg Freedom Bloc Executive Director Ray Greene Jr. speaks to demonstrators gathered outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 13 of 15 — Akron protest Jayland Walker 06844.jpg Attorney Paige White speaks to demonstrators gathered outside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 14 of 15 — Jayland Walker protest Akron 07721.jpg Protesters march down East Market Street toward Downtown Akron the day after a grand jury decided not to indict the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 15 of 15 — Jayland Walker protest 07899.jpg Freedom Bloc Executive Director Ray Greene Jr. leads demonstrators in a chant following a march in Downtown Akron. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media

Many of the speakers expressed outrage that the eight officers fired 94 shots and still faced no criminal charges. Greene called for more people to get involved in calling for change.

“When you see a child gets shot at 100 times as that being your brother, your son, your cousin, you're supposed to come out your house and say something is wrong,” Greene said.

“Almost 100 shots at any human being is not policing that we want, or will tolerate, in our community,” said Tamika Mallory, a national activist and co-founder of the Women’s March.

Walker’s mother, Pamela, and sister, Jada also attended the church gathering.

The people who showed up to march are helping the Walkers deal with the pain they are experiencing in the aftermath of the decision, DiCello said.

“You are helping this family. You are helping them find meaning in their day,” he said.

He told people to turn their anger and emotion over the decision into action.

“We have lost but one small battle,” DiCello added. “We are going to change things in this city.”

Okolo, who is 27, called on young people to get involved in their community.

“It's time for us to pick up our inheritance and to carry this fight forward. Us young people, we have the energy, we have the ideas and the passion to carry this forward,” he said.

After the speeches, the crowd marched down East Market Street, stopping at the federal courthouse downtown. They stood on the steps and heard additional speeches.

Paige White, another attorney on DiCello’s team, called out Akron police for asking for peace in the wake of the grand jury’s decision.

“Where was your peace towards Jayland? Where is your nonviolence? You cannot unleash terror on people and tell them to calm down,” White said.

White and other speakers called for a closer look into the Akron Police Department’s culture and practices.

Greene said he’s made numerous requests to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the department. On Monday, Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes asked the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation as well.

White added that the legal team plans to file a civil lawsuit against the city in June.

The group then marched back to First Congregational Church, where they continued to connect with one another and work toward healing.

Several other demonstrations are planned for Tuesday evening, including a prayer vigil in the city’s “demonstration zone” on South High Street. Kemp Boyd, director of Love Akron and chair of the city’s civilian police oversight board, is leading the vigil.