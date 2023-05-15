Greene County native Matt Brown ties UFC knockout record with 13

Over the weekend, Greene County native Matt Brown tied the UFC record for most knockouts with 13.

Brown’s 30th appearance in the UFC since 2008 was his most recent. The UFC is widely considered to be the premier mixed martial arts , or MMA, promotion in the world.

Brown grew up in the tiny village of Bowersville in Southeast Greene County. He now runs an MMA center in the suburbs of Columbus. Brown’s Nickname is “The Immortal” because he survived an overdose before becoming a professional mixed martial artist.

In a 2022 interview with USA Today , Brown said MMA saved his life. He was speaking before a UFC event in Columbus .

“By the time I decided to turn pro,” he said. “I was living completely clean and committed one thousand percent to the martial arts.”

After his most recent fight on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brown spoke on ESPN . His opponent was Court “The Crusher” McGee .

“I still got it. I tied the knockout record.” he said, “But I don't have the knockout record. Should I come back and get the knockout record is the question now.”

Brown, who is 42, was one of four fighters on the card to receive a $50,000 performance bonus.

“Training is up and down but my mind stays single-purpose,” Brown said during a post-fight interview. “There’s nothing I love more than being here [in the Octagon ]. The worst part about being here is that in 30 seconds I gotta step out of here, that’s what I hate.”

There is no word yet on when Brown might fight next.

