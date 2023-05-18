Indiana unveils new highway welcome signs that use tourism agency campaign

The state is rebranding the highway signs that welcome people to Indiana ahead of this month’s Indianapolis 500.

The new signs will align with the state’s current tourism campaign.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation – the state’s tourism agency – unveiled its “IN Indiana” campaign last year.

Road signs welcoming people to the state will now use that slogan. “More To Discover IN Indiana” will adorn 19 interstate signs that will be installed by May 26, ahead of the Indianapolis 500 race weekend. Fifty-seven more state entryway signs will be put up by the end of June on non-interstate routes.

The total cost of the new signs is $43,000.

