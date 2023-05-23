Spending caps, work requirements, among sticking points in debt ceiling fight

The Bipartisan Policy Center released a report Tuesday, finding an “elevated risk” of default between June 2 and June 13.

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged from Monday’s meeting yet again with no deal, though McCarthy called the meeting “productive.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Catie Edmondson, who covers Congress for the New York Times, about what some of the sticking points are between the two sides. Spending caps, work requirements for some social safety net programs and the energy permitting process are among the issues that have come up.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

