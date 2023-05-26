Private Republican caucus chooses newest Indiana state lawmaker, Lori Goss-Reaves

Indiana has its newest state lawmaker.

A private Republican caucus Thursday evening elected Lori Goss-Reaves to replace Ann Vermilion, who resigned late last month.

Vermilion endorsed Goss-Reaves to replace her and introduced her at the caucus election.

Goss-Reaves, a social worker and Indiana Wesleyan University professor, said she will be honored to work on the issues Vermilion championed at the Statehouse, including addiction and mental health.

“No matter the issue, I will face it with courage, strength, a firm commitment to our conservative values, high energy and a tireless work ethic,” Goss-Reaves said.

Goss-Reaves also prominently mentioned some of the culture war issues that have gripped the Statehouse in recent years, including abortion and banning transgender youth from sports.

Goss-Reaves will serve out the remainder of Vermilion’s term, which ends next year.

One out of every five current state lawmakers originally joined the General Assembly via private political caucuses.

